Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.29 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $490.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $500.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,644. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.