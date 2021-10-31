Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $490.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $500.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,644. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

