Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 127.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,292. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

