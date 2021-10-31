Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 996,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.61.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

