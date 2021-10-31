Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $88.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.32 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,330. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 604.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 166.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 276,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,451. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

