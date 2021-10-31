Analysts Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 12,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

