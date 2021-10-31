Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce sales of $70.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. QCR posted sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 138,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $869.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. QCR has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

