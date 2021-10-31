Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.64 Million

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $50.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.41 million to $51.95 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $186.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.10 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. Safehold has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 833,404 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,159 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

