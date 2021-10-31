Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 492.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.71. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

