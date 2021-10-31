Analysts Set Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $9.96 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.61 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.67. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $157.42 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.