Analysts Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Price Target at C$8.46

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXE shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.