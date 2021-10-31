Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) PT at GBX 2,740.63

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740.63 ($35.81).

Several analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,242 ($42.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,611.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

