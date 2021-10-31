Analyzing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.33%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 64.99 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -39.60 Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 21.78 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -10.08

Sutro Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62% Sutro Biopharma -114.69% -32.92% -27.61%

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

