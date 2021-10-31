Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $16,754.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00227704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

