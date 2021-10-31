Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

AND stock opened at C$48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.88. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$51.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.15.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

