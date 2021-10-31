Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

