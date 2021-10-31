Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

