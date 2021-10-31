APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. APA has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.