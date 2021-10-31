Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Apartment Income REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.