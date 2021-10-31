Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 83.5% in October

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

APLD opened at $4.69 on Friday. Applied Science Products has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.