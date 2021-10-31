Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 575.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APRE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

