AQR Capital Management LLC Has $88.54 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

