AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $296.59 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.62 and a 200-day moving average of $301.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.