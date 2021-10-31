AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,292 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $65,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 934,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,159,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Genuine Parts by 111.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.