Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

