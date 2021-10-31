Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total value of $7,184,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $409.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $411.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

