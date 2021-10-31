ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE ASA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 50,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.70.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
