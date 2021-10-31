ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE ASA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 50,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

