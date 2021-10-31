ASML Holding (ASML) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.09 on November 12th

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.0938 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by 118.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ASML has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $19.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $812.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $810.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.12. ASML has a 12-month low of $359.01 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

