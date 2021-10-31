Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.05 million.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.48. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $55.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

