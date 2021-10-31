Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 588,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.