Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.