Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

