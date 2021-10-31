Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Innoviva worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Innoviva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.