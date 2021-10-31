ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.81

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.81 and traded as low as C$42.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

