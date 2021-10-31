Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.07. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

