Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

