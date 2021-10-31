Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $38.63. Avnet shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avnet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

