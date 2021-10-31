Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.67. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

