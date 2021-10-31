AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, AXPR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $164,021.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

