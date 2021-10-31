AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

AXT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 64.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

