Baader Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.44 ($45.22).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €42.59 ($50.11) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 49.47.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.