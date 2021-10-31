Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

