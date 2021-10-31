Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BKHYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

