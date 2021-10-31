Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 239,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC remained flat at $$47.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,754,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,273,224. The company has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

