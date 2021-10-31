Bank of America Corp DE Buys 174,178 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $752,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

