Barclays Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.