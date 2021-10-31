Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $43.54. Barnes Group shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

