Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE BAX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

