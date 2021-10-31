Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 346,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,506. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
