Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 346,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,506. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

