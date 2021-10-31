Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $13.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 7,939 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BELFA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.