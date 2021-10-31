Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,170 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.